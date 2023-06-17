C.M. Punk & FTR Defeat Samoa Joe & Bullet Club Gold in AEW Collision Main Event

In the main event of tonight's AEW Collision premier episode, the team of C.M. Punk and FTR defeated the Ring of Honor World Television Champion Samoa Joe and Bullet Club members Juice Robinson and "Switchblade" Jay White.

Match results courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

TRIOS MAIN EVENT

CM Punk & FTR vs. Samoa Joe & Bullet Club Gold

We head to a commercial break after The Acclaimed and "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn segment wraps up. When we return, Kevin Kelly does his best impression of Excalibur speed-reading through the many match-updates AEW announces at the end of each of their TV shows.

From there, we head back inside the United Center where the familiar sounds of Samoa Joe's theme hits the house speakers. Out comes "The Samoan Submission Machine" to the ring. The theme for his partners, Bullet Club Gold duo "Switchblade" Jay White and "Rock Hard" Juice Robinson head to the ring with him.

Now we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return, the Midnight Express-sounding catchy-ass theme music for the AEW Tag-Team Champions hits and out comes the FTR duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler to a rock star reception from the Chicago crowd.

The "Cult of Personality" tune hits the house speakers inside the United Center for the second time this evening now, as "The Second City Saint" and Chicago's favorite son, CM Punk, makes his way out and heads to the ring with FTR.

CMFTR and the trio of Samoa Joe and Bullet Club Gold are all settled inside the ring now. The "CM Punk!" chants are deafening. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our final match of the evening, as Jim Ross joins Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness on the call -- with a swollen shut eye and a horse voice.

Dax Harwood and Jay White kick things off for their respective teams. After some initial back-and-forth action between the two, we see Bullet Club Gold start to take over. They utilize frequent tags while keeping the FTR member isolated on their side of the ring.

Eventually, Harwood makes the much-needed tag to CM Punk. The roof in the United Center nearly blows off the joint as "The Second City Saint" enters the ring for his first in-ring wrestling action since his lengthy hiatus from the wrestling business following the infamous AEW ALL OUT media scrum brawl.

Punk fires up and takes over, as the crowd loses their minds with loud cheers and chants in the process. On this note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action in our main event of Collision continues.

When we return from the break, we see Juice Robinson and Dax Harwood are now the legal two competitors in the ring, and it is Robinson who is very much in a comfortable offensive lead over one-half of the AEW World Tag-Team Champions.

Things start to shift back into the favor of the team of Samoa Joe and Bullet Club Gold after "The Samoan Submission Machine" tags in and helps take over on offense. We head to another mid-match commercial break soon after this.

As we settle back in from our final break of the evening, we see Jay White still easily handling Cash Wheeler in the center of the ring. He tags in Robinson, who picks up where he left off, taking it to Wheeler as the fans try and rally behind the FTR and CMFTR member.

CM Punk eventually tags in and the crowd goes as nuts as they've gone all night long, which is saying something. "The Best in the World" takes the hot tag and immediately makes an impact on the bout, as he instantly shifts the offensive momentum onto the side of the CMFTR trio.

Just as it looks like Punk is headed to the top-rope to try and finish this one off, we see Juice Robinson interfere and crotch Punk on the top rope. Jay White then follows up with an attempted Switchblade, but Punk avoids it.

All hell breaks loose after that, with all six men involved in this match spilling into the ring and duking it out as the crowd goes wild. White and Harwood spill out to the floor. Harwood suplexes him. In the ring, Punk and Joe are the legal two men. Punk hits a running knee to Joe in the corner.

Joe wobbles out of the corner on shaky legs. Punk looks to hoist him up for the GTS, but Joe avoids it and ends up on Punk's back. He slaps in his rear naked choke submission finisher and Punk slowly starts to fade. We see Harwood and Wheeler each trying to help, but White and Robinson do a good job of stopping them from doing so.

Finally, Harwood breaks from the clutches of the Bullet Club Gold members and jumps onto Joe and Punk just as Punk was about to go unconscious. Harwood and Wheeler fire up and hit their double-team finisher. Punk follows up with the GTS on Robinson for the pin fall victory.

Excellent main event to cap off an awesome debut episode of Collision in front of a very, very hot crowd in Chicago. The CMFTR trio plays to the crowd to celebrate their victory as the commentators plug next week's AEW Dynamite. That's how the series premiere of AEW Collision goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: CM Punk & FTR

HOW DID CM PUNK NOT TAP OUT!#AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/JvMiupuEDq — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) June 18, 2023