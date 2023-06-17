AEW Collision Debut Episode Results (June 17, 2023)

The following are the ongoing live results of tonight's debut episode of All Elite Wrestling's new Collision program, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

The sounds of Elton John's "Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting" tune hits the airwaves on TNT as the clock strikes 8/7c, and the debut edition of AEW Saturday Night Collision is officially off-and-running from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

CM Punk Is Back ... HOME!

From there, the camera pans the venue as fireworks and pyro erupt. Kevin Kelly welcomes us to the debut episode of the show. The camera continues to pan the absolutely packed house inside the United Center in Chicago, Ill.

The crowd immediately starts up a defeaning "CM Punk! CM Punk!" chant. The sounds of "Cult of Personality" plays and the crowd goes bonkers. After a slight delay, out he comes and the intensity and sound from the crowd picks up even more.

"The Best in the World" heads out with his new Roddy Piper influenced t-shirt on and a pair of wrestling sneakers tied around his neck. The crowd continues to roar as he heads to the ring and we hear Nigel McGuinness speak up for the first time as Kevin Kelly's commentary partner.

After he settles in the ring, his music fades down and the "CM Punk! CM Punk!" chants pick up to an insanely loud level. Punk looks to be getting visibly emotional before even speaking. He then begins, "I don't know if you guys have heard ... but I'm tired of being nice."

He mentions the injury he spent a while recovering from and says he's back. And as long as he's here, it's a wrestling BUSINESS. It's not a popularity contest. He says tonight we're gonna have a conversation about the future, but first, he wants to have a conversation about his past.

Punk says if you would have told him when he was 15 years old that he would grow up to sell out the Budokan Hall in Japan and every building in Chicago with a roof, he wouldn't of believed you. "I'm tired of being nice! Tell me when I'm telling lies!" He says he's done all these things.

As he continues, he said he's never fit in more somewhere in his entire life than he has here in the world of professional wrestling. He says he loves the fans because they love him. He says he's never been one to apologize. He says he's never been apologetic in his entire career. "I'm me. And I couldn't have done this without all of you."

"But it seems there are some people that hate me for the same reasons that you all love me," he continued. He says he understands the sheer magnitude of him and his mere presence makes people uncomfortable. "Because I am the truth. And the truth is painful."

He points out a sign in the crowd that says, "CM Punk is my hero." One that says "Pepsi Phil." One says "CM Junk." He says you can call me that. "Love me, cheer me. Hate me, but you don't do that because you know I'm right." He mentions someone calling him "One Bill Phil" because he's the one genuine article in a business "full of counterfeit Bucks."

"The king is back, baby!" He says after letting a loud "CM Punk!" chant spread around the United Center. He continues, "But I do have a lot to get off my chest." He says he has one question -- "Why would I change?" He says this is what he was trained for. He will always speak truth to power, always be himself and never compromise.

"And then there's the people who think they're owed an apology. I've grown older and wiser in my years. Sometimes it's better to be the bigger man. If you feel you need an apology -- I'm sorry that the only people softer than you are the wrestlers you like. TELL ME WHEN I'M TELLING LIES!"

Another loud "CM Punk! CM Punk!" chant spreads throughout the building. He stops and picks up a red velvet sack. He says the last time he held what was in this bag high above his head was when he owned it after earning it. Not because he had the best dog-collar match in years, which he says with a sarcastic tone to mock MJF, but because he won it. "TELL ME WHEN I'M TELLING LIES!"

Punk says until someone pins or submits him for this belt, he's still got every right to it. He grabs the shoes he had around his neck during his entrance and says until someone can fill these, they belong on his feet. "TELL ME WHEN I'M TELLING LIES!"

He drops the mic and ends another epic pipe bomb to add to his epic cataloge. Off-mic as he walks up the ramp he says, "I didn't come here to chase stars ... I AM a star."

TNT Championship

Wardlow (C) vs. Luchasaurus

We see a pre-match video package to set the stage and get us ready for our opening bout of the debut episode of AEW Collision, which will feature a championship on-the-line.

The events leading up to tonight's TNT Championship showdown between Wardlow and Luchasaurus is shown and then we head back inside the United Center. The camera settles at ringside, where the commentary table set up is location for Collision.

Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness have their first on-camera check-in during the broadcast. They welcome us to the show and then send things to the right where Luchasaurus' theme hits and out he comes accompanied by Christian Cage.

Wardlow's theme hits and out comes the reigning and defending TNT Champion for his latest open challenge defense of the title. Both the champion and the challenger are in the ring and now the bell sounds to officially get this one off-and-running.

After some early back-and-forth action we see Wardlow jump into the early offensive lead. He is taking it to Christian Cage's masked monster as the crowd roars on with approval inside the jam-packed United Center.

The action spills out to the floor where Christian Cage makes his presence felt. Luchasaurus starts to take over on offense. On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as our opening title contest here on AEW Collision continues.

When we return from the break, we see the action still in progress, with Luchasaurus in a comfortable offensive lead. Wardlow starts to show signs of life and is starting to shift the offensive momentum in his favor as the crowd in Chi-Town rallies behind him.

Now we work our way to the finishing sequence, which sees Christian Cage from ringside hop on the ring apron to blast Wardlow with a foreign object as he was climbing to the top-rope to finish off Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus quickly follows up with the cover and scores the pin fall victory. With the win, Luchasaurus becomes the new TNT Champion.

Winner and NEW TNT Champion: Luchasaurus

Buddy Matthews vs. Andrade El Idolo

After a quick backstage segment, we head to a commercial break. When we return, the lights in the United Center go out. The House of Black theme hits and out comes Buddy Matthews accompanied by Julia Hart.

Matthews settles inside the squared circle for our second match of the evening and his theme music dies down. Now the theme for his opponent hits and the crowd goes completely bonkers as out comes the returning Andrade El Idolo.

The fans break out in an insanely loud "WELCOME BACK! WELCOME BACK!" chant for Andrade El Idolo as he finally settles into the ring across from Buddy Matthews. He takes his elaborate ring coat off and is ready for action.

Now the bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our second match of the evening. These two immediately get after it, and the crowd lets them hear it as the fans come unglued inside the United Center.

After some good in-ring action to kick this one off, things spill out to the floor where after a pretty even match thus far starts to shift into Buddy Matthews' favor. El Idolo hits a big dive to the floor tht connects, but after that, Matthews whips him into the steel post and then hurls him over the barricade.

El Idolo starts to fight back and he leaps off the top of the barricade and connects with a flying hurricanrana on The House of Black member. As the commentators point out, Andrade seemed to hurt himself just as much as Matthews due to an awkward landing on his shoulder.

Back in the ring, Matthews heads to the top-rope and connects with a meteora. He goes for the cover but Andrade kicks out at the count of two. On commentary, Kevin Kelly speculates that Matthews has re-injured his knee doing the meteora.

On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as this excellent one-on-one contest continues. When we return from the break, we see Matthews' knee is bothering him to the point that it gives out on him multiple times. Andrade traps him in a figure-four leg lock.

Matthews makes it close to the ring ropes, but Andrade yanks him back to the center of the ring. Matthews screams in pain but holds on. Andrade cradles up into a figure-eight, ala his bride Charlotte Flair, and Matthews taps out. Really, really good match.

After the match, Andrade tries to shake hands and have a show of respect with Buddy Matthews, but Matthews wants none of it. The lights in the building go out. When they come back on, Brody King and Malakai Black are behind Andrade in the ring. They beat him down and then the lights go out again to end the post-match scene.

Winner: Andrade El Idolo

Scorpio Sky Coming Soon ...

Once the post-match scene with Andrade El Idolo and The House of Black wraps up, we shoot to a vignette. The video package features comments from Scorpio Sky. He talks about waiting in the wings for the perfect time and perfect opportunity. He says that time has arrived. Scorpio Sky is coming back soon.

Miro vs. Tony Nese

Now we head back inside the United Center where already standing in the ring is Tony Nese and "Smart" Mark Sterling. "The Premier Athlete" boasts about being a personal trainer and being disgusted seeing a crowd on his TV screen full of trash and the most disgusting slobs that Chicago has to offer.

He has good news, however, as he has decided to shut Collision down and tonight we're all going to do group training. He tells everyone to stand up. He says we're going to start off with some stretching.

Unfortunately for him, that's not what we're going to do. What we're going to do is await the arrival of "The Redeemer," as the familiar sounds of Miro's theme music hits and out comes the bad ass AEW veteran to the ring.

The fans go nuts as Miro heads to and settles inside the squared circle. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with one-on-one action between Miro and Tony Nese. Straight out of the gate Miro bum-rushes and rag-dolls "The Premier Athlete" all over the place.

Just as Miro is about to finish off Nese, we see "Smart" Mark Sterling hop on the ring apron and provide a distraction. This allows Nese to try a sneak attack from behind. Unfortunately for him even that extra assist from the outside isn't enough to stop Miro, as "The Redeemer" brushes his offensive attempts off and gets back to Donkey Kong'ing him all over the ring.

Miro fires up and plays to the crowd, which is going completely and totally bonkers this entire time, mind you.He slaps his camel clutch submission-finisher on Nese, who taps out. Miro gets the easy squash match showcase victory in his return bout here on Collision.

Winner: Miro

Looking At Tonight's AEW Collision Trios Main Event

Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness mention CM Punk's in-ring return goes down in the main event of tonight's debut edition of AEW Collision.

On that note, we shoot to an extensive video package hyping up tonight's Trios main event, with the CMFTR trio of CM Punk and AEW Tag-Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) taking on Samoa Joe and The Bullet Club Gold tandem of Jay White & Juice Robinson.

Ruby Soho & Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue & Willow Nightingale

We head back inside the United Center where The Outcasts make their way out for our next match of the evening, which will be contested in the non-existent women's tag-team division.

Ruby Soho and AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm make their way down to the squared circle and settle inside. Their theme music dies down and they await the arrival of their opponents for this two on two bout.

Now the theme for Skye Blue hits and out comes the emerging new star in the AEW women's scene. She stops and her music dies down. The theme for her partner, the NJPW Strong Women's Champion Willow Nightingale hits. She gets a nice pop coming out and the two head to the ring.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our next match of the evening here on Saturday Night Collision. Early on we see The Outcasts at ringside messing with members of Skye Blue's family, who are seated in the front row. The family members aren't taking no guff!

In the ring, we see things finally get underway and after some back-and-forth action, we head to a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Willow Nightingale finally fighting back and dropping Ruby Soho.

We hear the crowd come to life as Willow finally starts to crawl to her corner, where she eventually makes the much-needed tag to her fresher partner. Skye Blue takes the hot tag and hits the ring with a ton of energy, handling Soho and Toni Storm by herself as the crowd roars with approval.

Storm ends up slowing Skye's momentum down. She grounds her and traps her in the Texas Cloverleaf submission. Skye screams in pain and things look finished, but she hangs in there and after several moments, slowly crawls to the ropes, where the ref forces Storm to break the hold.

Skye Blue makes it to her side of the ring and tags in Willow. She hits the ring to a big pop off the hot tag, and pulls the ole' Jerry "The King" Lawler fired up comeback spot, as she pulls the straps down on her wrestling singlet.

The Outcasts double team her and take her out of the picture. They then focus their two-on-one attack on Blue. As they go to finish her off, however, Willow has recovered and hits the ring to make the save.

She knocks Storm out of the ring and drops Soho. Skye follows up with a Canadian Destroyer for the pin fall victory. "Mama Blue" is shown on camera in the front row looking ecstatic that her daughter and friend got the job done.

Winners: Skye Blue & Willow Nightingale

Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs In 2023 Owen Hart Cup

In addition to a backstage interview segment earlier in the show with QT Marshall and Powerhouse Hobbs where Hobbs declared himself the first entrant in the 2023 Owen Hart Cup Tournament, we see a video feature with "Absolute" Ricky Starks right now where he also declares himself for the annual tournament.

Tony Schiavone Interviews The Acclaimed & "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn

"YO ... LISTEN! LISTEN!"

That's what we hear after we return from a commercial break when Tony Schiavone introduces his guests at this time, The Acclaimed and "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn.

Max Caster does a freestyle on the way to the ring showing love to Cult of Personality, the theme for CM Punk, and takes shots at Donald Trump's legal situation before doing a closing line about telling all the "Daddy Asses" out there Happy Father's Day.

After they settle in the ring, the music dies down and Schiavone begins by talking to "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn. Gunn mentions his pink sleeveless custom "Scissor Me" gear and gets a pop when showing it off.

Anthony Bowens takes over from there after Gunn mentions The Acclaimed and "Daddy Ass" still having their sights set on the AEW Trios Championships. Bowens talks about how with the introduction of Collision, fans of AEW will get treated to The Acclaimed every week and weekend.

The trio wraps up the segment by hyping up a big three-way "scissor me, daddy!" hand gesture. They all meet in the middle of the ring and do their special handshake for a big pop to close out this time-filler promo segment.