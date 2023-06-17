Skye Blue & Willow Nightingale Defeat Toni Storm & Ruby Soho on AEW Collision

The team of Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale picked up a victory over Ruby Soho and the AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm on tonight's debut episode of AEW Collision.

Match results courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Ruby Soho & Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue & Willow Nightingale

We head back inside the United Center where The Outcasts make their way out for our next match of the evening, which will be contested in the non-existent women's tag-team division.

Ruby Soho and AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm make their way down to the squared circle and settle inside. Their theme music dies down and they await the arrival of their opponents for this two on two bout.

Now the theme for Skye Blue hits and out comes the emerging new star in the AEW women's scene. She stops and her music dies down. The theme for her partner, the NJPW Strong Women's Champion Willow Nightingale hits. She gets a nice pop coming out and the two head to the ring.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our next match of the evening here on Saturday Night Collision. Early on we see The Outcasts at ringside messing with members of Skye Blue's family, who are seated in the front row. The family members aren't taking no guff!

In the ring, we see things finally get underway and after some back-and-forth action, we head to a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Willow Nightingale finally fighting back and dropping Ruby Soho.

We hear the crowd come to life as Willow finally starts to crawl to her corner, where she eventually makes the much-needed tag to her fresher partner. Skye Blue takes the hot tag and hits the ring with a ton of energy, handling Soho and Toni Storm by herself as the crowd roars with approval.

Storm ends up slowing Skye's momentum down. She grounds her and traps her in the Texas Cloverleaf submission. Skye screams in pain and things look finished, but she hangs in there and after several moments, slowly crawls to the ropes, where the ref forces Storm to break the hold.

Skye Blue makes it to her side of the ring and tags in Willow. She hits the ring to a big pop off the hot tag, and pulls the ole' Jerry "The King" Lawler fired up comeback spot, as she pulls the straps down on her wrestling singlet.

The Outcasts double team her and take her out of the picture. They then focus their two-on-one attack on Blue. As they go to finish her off, however, Willow has recovered and hits the ring to make the save.

She knocks Storm out of the ring and drops Soho. Skye follows up with a Canadian Destroyer for the pin fall victory. "Mama Blue" is shown on camera in the front row looking ecstatic that her daughter and friend got the job done.

Winners: Skye Blue & Willow Nightingale