"The Redeemer" Miro Defeats Tony Nese on AEW Collision

Tonight's debut episode of AEW Collision featured the return of a former AEW TNT Champion, as "The Redeemer" Miro picked up a very impressive victory over Tony Nese, finishing Nese off with his Camel Clutch submission hold.

Match results courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Miro vs. Tony Nese

Now we head back inside the United Center where already standing in the ring is Tony Nese and "Smart" Mark Sterling. "The Premier Athlete" boasts about being a personal trainer and being disgusted seeing a crowd on his TV screen full of trash and the most disgusting slobs that Chicago has to offer.

He has good news, however, as he has decided to shut Collision down and tonight we're all going to do group training. He tells everyone to stand up. He says we're going to start off with some stretching.

Unfortunately for him, that's not what we're going to do. What we're going to do is await the arrival of "The Redeemer," as the familiar sounds of Miro's theme music hits and out comes the bad ass AEW veteran to the ring.

The fans go nuts as Miro heads to and settles inside the squared circle. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with one-on-one action between Miro and Tony Nese. Straight out of the gate Miro bum-rushes and rag-dolls "The Premier Athlete" all over the place.

Just as Miro is about to finish off Nese, we see "Smart" Mark Sterling hop on the ring apron and provide a distraction. This allows Nese to try a sneak attack from behind. Unfortunately for him even that extra assist from the outside isn't enough to stop Miro, as "The Redeemer" brushes his offensive attempts off and gets back to Donkey Kong'ing him all over the ring.

Miro fires up and plays to the crowd, which is going completely and totally bonkers this entire time, mind you.He slaps his camel clutch submission-finisher on Nese, who taps out. Miro gets the easy squash match showcase victory in his return bout here on Collision.

Winner: Miro