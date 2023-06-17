Andrade El Idolo Defeats Buddy Matthews on AEW Collision

In the second bout of tonight's debut episode of AEW Collision, Andrade El Idolo defeated Buddy Matthews of the House of Black.

Match coverage courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Buddy Matthews vs. Andrade El Idolo

After a quick backstage segment, we head to a commercial break. When we return, the lights in the United Center go out. The House of Black theme hits and out comes Buddy Matthews accompanied by Julia Hart.

Matthews settles inside the squared circle for our second match of the evening and his theme music dies down. Now the theme for his opponent hits and the crowd goes completely bonkers as out comes the returning Andrade El Idolo.

The fans break out in an insanely loud "WELCOME BACK! WELCOME BACK!" chant for Andrade El Idolo as he finally settles into the ring across from Buddy Matthews. He takes his elaborate ring coat off and is ready for action.

Now the bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our second match of the evening. These two immediately get after it, and the crowd lets them hear it as the fans come unglued inside the United Center.

After some good in-ring action to kick this one off, things spill out to the floor where after a pretty even match thus far starts to shift into Buddy Matthews' favor. El Idolo hits a big dive to the floor tht connects, but after that, Matthews whips him into the steel post and then hurls him over the barricade.

El Idolo starts to fight back and he leaps off the top of the barricade and connects with a flying hurricanrana on The House of Black member. As the commentators point out, Andrade seemed to hurt himself just as much as Matthews due to an awkward landing on his shoulder.

Back in the ring, Matthews heads to the top-rope and connects with a meteora. He goes for the cover but Andrade kicks out at the count of two. On commentary, Kevin Kelly speculates that Matthews has re-injured his knee doing the meteora.

On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as this excellent one-on-one contest continues. When we return from the break, we see Matthews' knee is bothering him to the point that it gives out on him multiple times. Andrade traps him in a figure-four leg lock.

Matthews makes it close to the ring ropes, but Andrade yanks him back to the center of the ring. Matthews screams in pain but holds on. Andrade cradles up into a figure-eight, ala his bride Charlotte Flair, and Matthews taps out. Really, really good match.

Winner: Andrade El Idolo

Andrade El Idolo doesn't wait any time to get the upper hand!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@SNM_Buddy | @AndradeElIdolo pic.twitter.com/YusfNgz1KU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 18, 2023