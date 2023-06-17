New AEW TNT Champion Crowned on Series Premier of AEW Collision

On tonight's premier episode of All Elite Wrestling Collision, Luchasaurus defeated Wardlow to become the new AEW TNT Champion.

Match coverage courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

TNT Championship

Wardlow (C) vs. Luchasaurus

We see a pre-match video package to set the stage and get us ready for our opening bout of the debut episode of AEW Collision, which will feature a championship on-the-line.

The events leading up to tonight's TNT Championship showdown between Wardlow and Luchasaurus is shown and then we head back inside the United Center. The camera settles at ringside, where the commentary table set up is location for Collision.

Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness have their first on-camera check-in during the broadcast. They welcome us to the show and then send things to the right where Luchasaurus' theme hits and out he comes accompanied by Christian Cage.

Wardlow's theme hits and out comes the reigning and defending TNT Champion for his latest open challenge defense of the title. Both the champion and the challenger are in the ring and now the bell sounds to officially get this one off-and-running.

After some early back-and-forth action we see Wardlow jump into the early offensive lead. He is taking it to Christian Cage's masked monster as the crowd roars on with approval inside the jam-packed United Center.

The action spills out to the floor where Christian Cage makes his presence felt. Luchasaurus starts to take over on offense. On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as our opening title contest here on AEW Collision continues.

When we return from the break, we see the action still in progress, with Luchasaurus in a comfortable offensive lead. Wardlow starts to show signs of life and is starting to shift the offensive momentum in his favor as the crowd in Chi-Town rallies behind him.

Now we work our way to the finishing sequence, which sees Christian Cage from ringside hop on the ring apron to blast Wardlow with a foreign object as he was climbing to the top-rope to finish off Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus quickly follows up with the cover and scores the pin fall victory. With the win, Luchasaurus becomes the new TNT Champion.

Winner and NEW TNT Champion: Luchasaurus