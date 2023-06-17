WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Kevin Nash Reveals WWE Still Owes Him Unpaid Royalties

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 17, 2023

Kevin Nash Reveals WWE Still Owes Him Unpaid Royalties

During the most recent episode of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash revealed he is still owed merchandise money from WWE.

O merchandise money he’s still owed:

“I didn’t get a dollar on nWo. It should be 150% of what I normally get [in the next period], and if it’s not I guess I’ll be putting a piece of paper in Ari’s [Emmanuel’s] hand.”

On not caring about the new Diesel Funko Pop Vinyl: 

“It’s like, I don’t give a f***. I don’t care if I’m getting 7% of the Heinz ketchup packages that you sell to the ballparks, I want the f***ing royalties to what you’re selling to f***ing Walgreens and Walmarts and everyone else in the big 16oz Heinz bottle, I want the bucks. Give me all the Funkos you want, I don’t get 17% of the Funkos.”

Ryback Claims WWE Is Trying to Cut Off His Revenue

Former WWE Superstar Ryback recently joined Keepin’ It 100 podcast, and he discussed the crux of his issues with his former employer W [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 17, 2023 04:29PM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #kevin nash

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82439/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer