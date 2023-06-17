Kevin Nash Reveals WWE Still Owes Him Unpaid Royalties

During the most recent episode of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash revealed he is still owed merchandise money from WWE.
O merchandise money he’s still owed:
“I didn’t get a dollar on nWo. It should be 150% of what I normally get [in the next period], and if it’s not I guess I’ll be putting a piece of paper in Ari’s [Emmanuel’s] hand.”
“It’s like, I don’t give a f***. I don’t care if I’m getting 7% of the Heinz ketchup packages that you sell to the ballparks, I want the f***ing royalties to what you’re selling to f***ing Walgreens and Walmarts and everyone else in the big 16oz Heinz bottle, I want the bucks. Give me all the Funkos you want, I don’t get 17% of the Funkos.”
