Ryback Claims WWE Is Trying to Cut Off His Revenue

Former WWE Superstar Ryback recently joined Keepin’ It 100 podcast, and he discussed the crux of his issues with his former employer WWE, claiming the company is trying to cut his revenue.

On WWE cutting off his revenue:

“They cut me off from all my revenue for the last two years from all my extra revenue. … This is all a game for WWE and Vince [McMahon] and everything. They’re fully aware of everything going on with that. They want to make an example out of me with what I did. I walked out, I won everything and I spoke my mind and they want to destroy me.”

Ryback on Vince McMahon:

“Billionaires don’t act like everyone f***ing else. They do it in evil ways and grimy f***ing ways. … It takes you away from a position of power if they drain you to the point where I can never wrestle again, right? What Vince loves for guys is, ‘You’re gonna learn to eat sh** and love it.’ This is all a game. What he doesn’t know is, no, I will never eat your s*** again, I’m f***ing done.”