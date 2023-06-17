WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Freddie Prinze Jr. Says WWE In Talks With Amazon And Disney

Posted By: Jose Parra on Jun 17, 2023

Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. expects that Amazon could be the top contender for acquiring WWE's media rights deal, set to expire in 2024.

On his podcast, Wrestling with Freddie, Prinze revealed that Amazon had shown interest in wrestling, which he discovered while pitching his wrestling promotion idea to the company. He noted that Amazon's venture into live sports with NFL Thursday Night Football supports this. Prinze also raised concerns about Disney acquiring WWE, which could limit edgier content. WWE's current deals with Comcast and FOX are expiring, allowing the company to explore new partnerships for its shows.

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe

