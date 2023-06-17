Freddie Prinze Jr. Says WWE In Talks With Amazon And Disney

Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. expects that Amazon could be the top contender for acquiring WWE's media rights deal, set to expire in 2024.

On his podcast, Wrestling with Freddie, Prinze revealed that Amazon had shown interest in wrestling, which he discovered while pitching his wrestling promotion idea to the company. He noted that Amazon's venture into live sports with NFL Thursday Night Football supports this. Prinze also raised concerns about Disney acquiring WWE, which could limit edgier content. WWE's current deals with Comcast and FOX are expiring, allowing the company to explore new partnerships for its shows.