WATCH: Jey Uso's Decision About Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

During Friday's WWE SmackDown, Jey Uso made his decision about The Bloodline and where his loyalties to Roman Reigns are at.

There was a tense moment with his brother Jimmy and Jey stated that Jimmy was out of The Bloodline. However, Jey added that he was out too, and then gave Reigns a superkick! Solo Sikoa was also taken out with superkicks from both Usos.

The segment ended with Jimmy and Jey giving Reigns a superkick at the same time.

The Bloodline as we knew it is OVER!