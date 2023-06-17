WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WATCH: Jey Uso's Decision About Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 17, 2023

WATCH: Jey Uso's Decision About Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

During Friday's WWE SmackDown, Jey Uso made his decision about The Bloodline and where his loyalties to Roman Reigns are at.

There was a tense moment with his brother Jimmy and Jey stated that Jimmy was out of The Bloodline. However, Jey added that he was out too, and then gave Reigns a superkick! Solo Sikoa was also taken out with superkicks from both Usos.

The segment ended with Jimmy and Jey giving Reigns a superkick at the same time.

The Bloodline as we knew it is OVER!

#wwe #the bloodline #jimmy uso #jey uso

