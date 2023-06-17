WATCH: Jey Uso's Decision About Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

During Friday's WWE SmackDown, Jey Uso made his decision about The Bloodline and where his loyalties to Roman Reigns are at.
There was a tense moment with his brother Jimmy and Jey stated that Jimmy was out of The Bloodline. However, Jey added that he was out too, and then gave Reigns a superkick! Solo Sikoa was also taken out with superkicks from both Usos.
The segment ended with Jimmy and Jey giving Reigns a superkick at the same time.
The Bloodline as we knew it is OVER!
OH MY GOD 😱😱😱— WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2023
The @WWEUsos just took out @WWERomanReigns and @WWESoloSikoa, #TheBloodline is over as we know it! 🤯#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/9cU5X3RMRQ
⚡ Freddie Prinze Jr. Says WWE In Talks With Amazon And Disney
Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. expects that Amazon could be the top contender for acquiring WWE's media rights deal, set to expire in 2024. On hi [...]— Jose Parra Jun 17, 2023 12:16PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com