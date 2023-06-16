WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former WWE Champion Returning Soon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 16, 2023

A former WWE Champion is expected to return to the ring very soon.

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston has been out for a while now injured having underwent ankle surgery. Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports Kofi should be back soon since WWE is advertising him for a number of future events:

“Kofi Kingston should be back shortly after undergoing ankle surgery, He is starting to be listed in advertising for shows, although the shows are still a few months away. Kingston & Woods will be put back together as a tag team on Raw most likely upon his return.”

“Kingston said the surgery was to remove a bone chip and fix a ligament after McIntyre landed on his leg accidentally when doing a flip dive and the injury was such that it needed surgery. He said he’s ahead of schedule on the recovery and said he’s been in Orlando training for a return and things are looking good, so he said hopefully sooner than later he’ll be back in the ring.”

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter
Tags: #wwe #kofi kingston

