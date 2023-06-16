Biggest WWE Merchandise Seller Regains Top Spot

WWE merchandise is doing big business right now and one major name has returned to the top of the list for sales.

Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics recently reported Seth Rollins, LWO, Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley and Kevin Owens are the top 5 names right now in terms of merch sales.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that Reigns was the top merchandise seller for last week, followed by Steve Austin, the nWo, Eddie Guerrero, and Cody Rhodes. It is interesting to note Austin, nWo and Guerrero are still generating much profit for WWE despite not being on the active roster.

Reigns will be in action at Money in the Bank and SummerSlam 2023, where he is expected to be the top merch seller.