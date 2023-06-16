WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Former WWE Champion Advertised For Tonight's SmackDown

Posted By: Jose Parra on Jun 16, 2023

Former WWE Champion Advertised For Tonight's SmackDown

Bobby Lashley has been off WWE programming since being eliminated from the World Heavy Championship Tournament by AJ Styles. T

Tonight's SmackDown from Lexington, Kentucky, could see The Almighty's return as he is being advertised locally.

What do you think is in store tonight for the former champ?

Could Carlito Be Back In The WWE?

During last month's WWE Pay-Per-View Backlash, Carlito made a surprise return fighting alongside Bad Bunny against Judgement Day. Carlito's [...]

— Jose Parra Jun 15, 2023 09:58PM

Source: patreon.com
Tags: #wwe #bobby lashley #smackdown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82418/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer