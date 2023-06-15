Could Carlito Be Back In The WWE?

During last month's WWE Pay-Per-View Backlash, Carlito made a surprise return fighting alongside Bad Bunny against Judgement Day. Carlito's return experienced some of the night's loudest cheers as he made his entrance. There are now reports that Carlito may have re-signed with the WWE.

On a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer offered the information about Carlito's possible signing stating, "Well, the only thing that I know is he had an independent show on July 15 for Devon Nicholson in Canada, and he called him up to cancel and said that he has signed with WWE. So, perhaps he has signed with WWE. It wouldn't surprise me. He got that big pop in Puerto Rico, so maybe he's back. We'll have to wait and see. Maybe they have a storyline for him. That's what Devon Nicholson said today,"