CM Punk Story To Drop In The Next 24 Hours That Will "Upset" Many In AEW

During the latest episode of PWTorchVIP.com, Wade Keller noted something concerning CM Punk will drop very soon which will not reflect well for All Elite Wrestling:

Keller said, "I am under the impression between now and Saturday, there's going to be something that comes out that media wise that is not gonna help matters, probably. I don't mean to be cryptic but I haven't heard the details or seen enough to say much but yea, I just don't know. I just think it's gonna be one of those weeks, I'll put it that way...From what I'm hearing behind the scenes in AEW, it's just gonna be one of those weeks."

In an update, sources are reporting that Punk has filmed a highly controversial interview with ESPN, according to Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline, which "Will make a lot of people upset.”

The interview is scheduled to be released on Friday. AEW Collision will premiere on Saturday from the United Center in Chicago and will be headlined by Punk returning to join forces with AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Jay White, Juice Robinson and ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe.