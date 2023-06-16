WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

AEW Collision Broadcast Team Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 16, 2023

AEW Collision Broadcast Team Revealed

AEW will debut its new Collision television show tomorrow night on TNT. The show will feature the AEW return of CM Punk inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

A tweet from AEW President Tony Khan has revealed the commentary team for the show, and will feature Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness, with Jim Ross joining for "expert analysis".

"#AEWCollision debuts TOMORROW NIGHT on @TNTdrama at 8pm ET/7pm CT at the @UnitedCenter in Chicago!

We’re going to have a great announce team on Saturday Nights with your new weekly commentary team @realkevinkelly + @McGuinnessNigel, joined by expert analysis from legend @JRsBBQ!"

Nigel McGuinness joined AEW back in April making his commentary debut at ROH’s Supercard of Honor pay-per-view. Kevin Kelly has worked in broadcast commentary for WWE, ROH, and NJPW for the past 30 years.

AEW Collision Could Damage Viewership For Dynamite & Rampage

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer explained how AEW Collision could hurt the viewership overall for Dynamite on [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 16, 2023 08:06PM


Tags: #aew #collision #kevin kelly #jim ross #nigel mcguinness

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82429/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer