AEW Collision Broadcast Team Revealed

AEW will debut its new Collision television show tomorrow night on TNT. The show will feature the AEW return of CM Punk inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

A tweet from AEW President Tony Khan has revealed the commentary team for the show, and will feature Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness, with Jim Ross joining for "expert analysis".

"#AEWCollision debuts TOMORROW NIGHT on @TNTdrama at 8pm ET/7pm CT at the @UnitedCenter in Chicago!

We’re going to have a great announce team on Saturday Nights with your new weekly commentary team @realkevinkelly + @McGuinnessNigel, joined by expert analysis from legend @JRsBBQ!"

Nigel McGuinness joined AEW back in April making his commentary debut at ROH’s Supercard of Honor pay-per-view. Kevin Kelly has worked in broadcast commentary for WWE, ROH, and NJPW for the past 30 years.