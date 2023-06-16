AEW Collision Could Damage Viewership For Dynamite & Rampage

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer explained how AEW Collision could hurt the viewership overall for Dynamite on Wednesdays and Rampage on Fridays.

“Adding a third show could hurt the Dynamite number, and one would expect it would hurt the still-declining Rampage numbers. The Dynamite number, while still better than the recent average, was disappointing for such a loaded show this week and much of the promotion has been the Collision launch and not Dynamite. Rampage set record lows for the regular time slot.”

“There is a dynamic in a marketplace that already has seven hours per week of WWE television programming and another several more hours readily available on Peacock each month and to most, that’s the A brand. The average person won’t watch it all. Even if AEW was putting on the better product, they are still not seen as the major league in most eyes.”

“However, in this day and age, if they can get a 0.24 consistently on Saturday given all the competition on that day, the show would have to be viewed as a success, because that’s double what the station was doing in the time slot. Two successful shows would up the value of the promotion and make it more attractive to potential rights buyers next year.”

Below is the advertised card for Collision on June 17:

- Jay White, Samoa Joe and Juice Robinson vs. CM Punk and FTR

- TNT Championship: Wardlow (C) vs Luchasaurus

- Skye Blue & Willow Nightingale vs Toni Storm & Ruby Soho

- Buddy Matthews vs Andrade El Idolo

- Miro in action