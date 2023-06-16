WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
GUNTHER Comments On If Imperium Will Add More Wrestlers To The Stable

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 16, 2023

GUNTHER Comments On If Imperium Will Add More Wrestlers To The Stable

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER commented on if Imperium will ad more wrestlers stable going forward.

During an interview with WrestlingNews.co, GUNTHER was asked if Imperium will be add more talent, to which he responded:

“We get that question asked quite a lot to be honest, and I always have to give the answer, no, I think it’s perfect how it is. I’m a big believer in never change a running system. I think too much in and outs can water a group down a little bit, if that makes sense. I think yeah, we’re all together for a reason. Nothing’s random there.”

“We all are tightly connected in our private life too, especially with Kaiser. Our careers went the same way since we started and there’s a history of that group for a long time before WWE. So it’s something that was just authentically there. As of right now, I feel like it’s good how it is.”

Who would you like to join Imperium?

