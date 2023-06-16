WWE Announces New Dates For The 2023 Live Event Touring Schedule

WWE issued the following:

WWE® Announces Additional Dates to 2023 Live Event Touring Schedule

Tickets On Sale Friday, June 23

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced additional live events as part of the company’s 2023 touring schedule. Tickets go on sale next Friday, June 23.

The schedule includes:

- Saturday, August 26: WWE Supershow – Show Me Center in

- Sunday, August 27: WWE Supershow –Von Braun Center in

- Friday, Sept. 1: SmackDown®– GIANT Center in

- Monday, Sept. 4: Raw®– Spectrum Center in

- Friday, Sept. 8: SmackDown – in

- Monday, Sept. 11: Raw – The Scope in

- Monday, Nov. 6: Raw – in

