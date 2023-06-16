WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Announces New Dates For The 2023 Live Event Touring Schedule

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 16, 2023

WWE issued the following:

WWE® Announces Additional Dates to 2023 Live Event Touring Schedule
Tickets On Sale Friday, June 23

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced additional live events as part of the company’s 2023 touring schedule. Tickets go on sale next Friday, June 23.

The schedule includes:

- Saturday, August 26: WWE Supershow – Show Me Center in
- Sunday, August 27: WWE Supershow –Von Braun Center in
- Friday, Sept. 1: SmackDown®– GIANT Center in
- Monday, Sept. 4: Raw®– Spectrum Center in
- Friday, Sept. 8: SmackDown – in
- Monday, Sept. 11: Raw – The Scope in
- Monday, Nov. 6: Raw – in

