Conor McGregor Has No Interest In Joining WWE

Conor McGregor joining WWE has long been a dream for many fans, even if it is just for a one-off appearance, however despite many rumors and teases over the years nothing has materialised.

Recently, McGregor mentioned Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman on social media which got a lot of people wondering. He hinted at something going down at WWE SummerSlam 2023 in Detroit. However, once again nothing has been heard about any plans in place for McGregor to appear for WWE.

Adam’s Apple recently posted a video where McGregor was signing for fans and asked whether he would be interested in WWE. McGregor responded, "No, not really."