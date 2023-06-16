2023 WWE Money In The Bank Main Event Revealed?

WWE will host the 2023 Money in the Bank pay-per-view on July 1 at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Several matches have already been announced for this year’s event such as WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor and Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio and the two MITB ladder matches.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be in the main event of the show

Meltzer wrote, “It has been confirmed that Roman Reigns will be in the main event and most likely, his match will be either strongly alluded to or confirmed on the 6/16 SmackDown show.”

Meltzer believes Jimmy Uso will be his opponent.