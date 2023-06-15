WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Road Dogg: "It's About Episodic Television And That's How I Look At It Now."

Posted By: Jose Parra on Jun 15, 2023

During his Oh You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg made an "internet-breaking" statement regarding wins and losses.

After discussing WWE's 50/50 booking, Road Dogg stated, "I wouldn't say it's necessary, but I would say if you want to keep every character in a position to where they're promotable and look, it also goes into my bigger philosophy, and this is going to break the internet of, wins and losses don't matter. It's about episodic television, and that's how I look at it now."

Road Dogg continued, "You got to keep the characters like Becky Lynch doing well, but you also got to use a character like Becky Lynch every now and then to make a newcomer look well. There might be an instance where I need Becky's, and exactly what she is, a star. I need her star power to give said NXT upcoming star the carrot and the clout that he or she deserves when coming in."

