Vince McMahon Made Former WWE Superstar Change His Name To Avoid Historic Family Association

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 15, 2023

WWE ring name changes were the order of the day under Vince McMahon, and one former WWE Superstar has revealed McMahon had him change his ring name to avoid a connection to a historic wrestling family.

During the most recent episode of UnSKripted, Mr. Kennedy (Ken Anderson) revealed that Vince McMahon didn’t want fans to link him with the historic Anderson wrestling family featuring Arn Anderson, Ole Anderson, Lars Anderson, and Gene Anderson:

“[Vince] was like ‘I don’t want people associating you with them; I don’t want them to think there’s some kind of nepotism involved.’

“I will say that whether or not I’m related to him, I was fortunate enough to be under [Arn’s] wing at WWE because he was one of the producers there. From the time that I was just an extra, going there and trying to get a job and trying to get looked at, I would sit around the ring, and Arn was one of those guys who was just happy to share his knowledge with anyone who would listen.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon #mr kennedy #ken anderson

