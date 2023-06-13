Eric Bischoff Reveals If He Would Return To WWE Television

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Eric Bischoff commented on if he would consider a return to WWE at the age of 68.
“If I was twenty years younger, in a heartbeat. If I get a phone call from my buddy Bruce [Prichard] and he says ‘Hey, thinking about, kind of got an idea. Interested in coming back? But I need one of your fingers.’ As long its on my left hand and not my right, I’d probably go for it. I loved my time there. I loved working with so many people. I can’t say enough about the quality of people that work in WWE. It was a blessing to have the opportunity to work there. I’m 68 years old and I live in a beautiful part of Wyoming.”
“At this point in time I don’t want to be away more than necessary. The idea of flying back and forth and doing TV. Nah, not anymore.”
⚡ Paul Heyman Never Intended To Be On WWE When He Joined In 2001
Paul Heyman has revealed that he was never intended to appear on WWE television when he joined the company in 2001. During a recent intervi [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 13, 2023 05:59PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com