Eric Bischoff Reveals If He Would Return To WWE Television

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 13, 2023

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Eric Bischoff commented on if he would consider a return to WWE at the age of 68.

“If I was twenty years younger, in a heartbeat. If I get a phone call from my buddy Bruce [Prichard] and he says ‘Hey, thinking about, kind of got an idea. Interested in coming back? But I need one of your fingers.’ As long its on my left hand and not my right, I’d probably go for it. I loved my time there. I loved working with so many people. I can’t say enough about the quality of people that work in WWE. It was a blessing to have the opportunity to work there. I’m 68 years old and I live in a beautiful part of Wyoming.”

“At this point in time I don’t want to be away more than necessary. The idea of flying back and forth and doing TV. Nah, not anymore.”

Source: RingSideNews.com
Tags: #wwe #eric bischoff

