WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Jeff Jarrett Comments On CM Punk Returning To AEW Collision

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 14, 2023

Jeff Jarrett Comments On CM Punk Returning To AEW Collision

During his recent podcast episode, AEW star and executive Jeff Jarrett gave his thoughts on CM Punk returning to the company for the upcoming debut of Collision. The WWE Hall of Famer said:

“Collision. Hey, dude, think about that. Think about it. Just think about 5 hours of prime-time wrestling. It really is to me. Punk stepping back up into the game. and I don’t know Punk that well. But as a competitor and especially somebody with his track record of success — love him or hate him, if you don’t think that guy’s gonna show up with the uber ultimate game face on and want to tear the house down in whatever shape, form or fashion.”

“Folks, this is one of the reasons that not just myself but my father absolutely loved the business. Because yes, it may be scripted and it’s entertainment and everything that goes with this. But from a competitive nature, when the juices start flowing and you have something to prove — not necessarily to the locker room, I’m not saying that, not necessarily even to the fanbase. But when you have something to prove in your gut, to yourself that you want to do good. That a guy that could probably sit back and rest on his laurels? I just don’t see that happening. And the spotlight is gonna be on Saturday night, and I say this with incredible anticipation: I cannot wait for Saturday night. For the red light to come on in the United Center and you hear the words, ‘Folks, welcome to the premiere of Collision.’ You don’t get an opportunity to do first many times in this business, but we will this Saturday.” 

NXT Championships To Potentially Be Defended At WWE SummerSlam 2023?

WWE NXT may have a big income in the 2023 SummerSlam premium live event which takes place in August from Ford Field in Detroit, MI. Insider [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 14, 2023 06:47PM

Source: 411Mania.com
Tags: #aew #collision #jeff jarrett #cm punk

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82408/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer