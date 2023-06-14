WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NXT Championships To Potentially Be Defended At WWE SummerSlam 2023?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 14, 2023

WWE NXT may have a big income in the 2023 SummerSlam premium live event which takes place in August from Ford Field in Detroit, MI.

Insider source Boozer#BWE is reporting that "discussions going around to have two NXT titles involved in SSlam or during SSlam week."

Currently, the NXT Championship is held by Carmelo Hayes, and the NXT Women’s Championship is held by Tiffany Stratton and these would no doubt be the likely titles defended at the event.

There have been more main roster-NXT crossovers in recent weeks as part of a Nick Khan directive to establish NXT as a standalone third brand. Seth Rollins is the latest name involved with the yellow and black brand.

