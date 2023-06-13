WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

WWE Could Be About To Repackage Maximum Male Models

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 13, 2023

WWE Could Be About To Repackage Maximum Male Models

The Maximum Male Models, Mace and Mansoor might be in line to be “repackaged” with a new gimmick, according to a report from Fightful Select.

Insider source, Boozer #BWE also tweeted recently, “talent repackaging” coming in the next few months but name who will undergo changes to their character.

Fightful commented:

“Those that we’ve heard from within WWE creative said that McMahon was originally high on Maximum Male Models, but didn’t want them to be ‘flamboyant.’ That course was corrected under Triple H, who encouraged that. However, since Vince McMahon’s return, that has been scaled back significantly, as has their usage in general.”

Former WWE Superstar Alicia Fox Returning To The Ring

Former WWE Superstar Alicia Fox will soon be lacing up her boots and returning to in-ring action. Reality of Wrestling announced today that [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 13, 2023 08:52PM

Source: patreon.com
Tags: #wwe #maximum male models #mace #mansoor

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82393/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer