WWE Could Be About To Repackage Maximum Male Models

The Maximum Male Models, Mace and Mansoor might be in line to be “repackaged” with a new gimmick, according to a report from Fightful Select.
Insider source, Boozer #BWE also tweeted recently, “talent repackaging” coming in the next few months but name who will undergo changes to their character.
Fightful commented:
“Those that we’ve heard from within WWE creative said that McMahon was originally high on Maximum Male Models, but didn’t want them to be ‘flamboyant.’ That course was corrected under Triple H, who encouraged that. However, since Vince McMahon’s return, that has been scaled back significantly, as has their usage in general.”
