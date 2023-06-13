Former WWE Superstar Alicia Fox Returning To The Ring

Former WWE Superstar Alicia Fox will soon be lacing up her boots and returning to in-ring action.

Reality of Wrestling announced today that Fox (Victoria Crawford) will "return to the world of pro wrestling" for their Summer of Champions IX show next month in Humble, Texas on Saturday, July 15.

Fox is now going by the name Vix Crow on social media and is no longer with WWE which she had been since 2006. Fox last wrestled in the 2022 women's Royal Rumble match.

Reality of Wrestling is a training school and promotion owned by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

"I talked to Alicia Fox yesterday," Booker T said. "She wants to come down and continue the saga and she just wanted to knock some of the [ring] rust off at Reality of Wrestling and get a little bit of insight and some knowledge as far as what this journey may be like that she's getting ready to partake in."