Guess Who Was Spotted At The WWE Performance Center Today?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 13, 2023

WWE regularly brings in guest coaches at its Performance Center in Orlando, Florida to help the next generation of WWE Superstars achieve their goals

Today, PWInsider is reporting that Allison Danger (Cathy Corino) was spotted at the WWE Performance Center today working a guest coach spot. Corino is the sister of Performance Center coach Steve Corino and aunt of Colby Corino who was earlier this year in talks with WWE about joining the company.

Danger had previously worked for WWE for a few months from October 2021 to  January 2022.

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #wwe #performance center #allison danger #cathy corino

