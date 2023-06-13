Guess Who Was Spotted At The WWE Performance Center Today?

WWE regularly brings in guest coaches at its Performance Center in Orlando, Florida to help the next generation of WWE Superstars achieve their goals
Today, PWInsider is reporting that Allison Danger (Cathy Corino) was spotted at the WWE Performance Center today working a guest coach spot. Corino is the sister of Performance Center coach Steve Corino and aunt of Colby Corino who was earlier this year in talks with WWE about joining the company.
Danger had previously worked for WWE for a few months from October 2021 to January 2022.
