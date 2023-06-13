Update On How Many Matches Will Feature On The 2023 Money In The Bank PLE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 13, 2023

The 2023 WWE Money in the Bank card currently has four matches announced.

Insider source, Boozer #BWE is reporting that WWE is expected to announce three more matches, taking the total card to 7 matches.

WWE Money in the Bank will take place on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the O2 Arena in London, England, which will air on Peacock.

Below is the updated card:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor

Men’s Money in the Bank Match

Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Butch, Santos Escobar, Damian Priest. More TBA.



Women’s Money in the Bank Match

Zelina Vega, Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark, IYO SKY, Bayley. More TBA.