A WWE RAW Match Was Cut Short On Monday

A match on this past Monday's WWE RAW was cut short for time.
Alpha Academy's Chad Gable went up against Erik from The Viking Raiders in a singles match.
The match only lasted under 2 minutes but was supposed to go longer. Insider source, #BWE, revealed the decision to cut the match was made last minute. The belief is that a segment before went on too long.
Gable won the match with a diving headbutt.
⚡ WWE RAW Results for June 12, 2023
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (6/12/2023) The following results are courtesy of Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) via RAJAH.com, our live coverage [...]— Patrick A Ganczewski Jun 13, 2023 03:11AM
