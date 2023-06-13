A WWE RAW Match Was Cut Short On Monday

A match on this past Monday's WWE RAW was cut short for time.

Alpha Academy's Chad Gable went up against Erik from The Viking Raiders in a singles match.

The match only lasted under 2 minutes but was supposed to go longer. Insider source, #BWE, revealed the decision to cut the match was made last minute. The belief is that a segment before went on too long.

Gable won the match with a diving headbutt.



