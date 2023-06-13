WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
A WWE RAW Match Was Cut Short On Monday

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 13, 2023

A match on this past Monday's WWE RAW was cut short for time.

Alpha Academy's Chad Gable went up against Erik from The Viking Raiders in a singles match. 

The match only lasted under 2 minutes but was supposed to go longer. Insider source, #BWE, revealed the decision to cut the match was made last minute. The belief is that a segment before went on too long.

Gable won the match with a diving headbutt.

WWE RAW Results for June 12, 2023

