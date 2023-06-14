Tony Chimel Explains His AEW Role

Former WWE ring announcer Tony Chimel recently joined Brian Hebner’s Refin’ It Up podcast during which he detailed the roles he takes on for AEW at their house shows.

“Well, they (AEW) started running some live events so I was at one of those just the other day on Saturday. But I’ll help out. I’ll do numerous things. Rafael Morffi’s the one that got my foot in the door and he does like 20 different things. I kind of help him out. It’s kind of like (Steve) Rubin, do a little bit of (Mark) Carrano, a little bit of market rep stuff, a little bit of production stuff. I was helping this other girl, Lexy (Nair), who was ring announcing her first show the other day at Tupelo, Mississippi. She did a great job. You know, giving her pointers with announcing and stuff like that so, do a little bit of everything, you know? Which is nice and I’m not on the road 20 days a month so that’s a good thing as well and it still keeps me active and doing a little bit of that and working here at home. It’s a nice little mix right now.”