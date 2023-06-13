WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Is An In-Ring Return Possible For Tyson Kidd?

Posted By: Jose Parra on Jun 13, 2023

Tyson Kidd retired after a career-ending injury he suffered during a dark match with Samoa Joe. Tyson's social media has people wondering if there is a potential in-ring return. Speaking with McGuire on Wrestling, Kidd, after mentioning his 20-year wrestling career, addressed if he was truly done.

"Yeah. It's so funny, I answer this all the time, and then people don't believe it, and I understand why. We've seen so many other people say that they're retired or whatever, and they come back, and that's great, that's cool. It's not in the cards for me. I have a different injury than most people."

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #tyson kidd

