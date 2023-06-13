Is An In-Ring Return Possible For Tyson Kidd?

Tyson Kidd retired after a career-ending injury he suffered during a dark match with Samoa Joe. Tyson's social media has people wondering if there is a potential in-ring return. Speaking with McGuire on Wrestling, Kidd, after mentioning his 20-year wrestling career, addressed if he was truly done.
"Yeah. It's so funny, I answer this all the time, and then people don't believe it, and I understand why. We've seen so many other people say that they're retired or whatever, and they come back, and that's great, that's cool. It's not in the cards for me. I have a different injury than most people."
