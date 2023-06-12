What Paul Heyman Wants To Say, But Can't, To Sami Zayn

The Wise Man Paul Heyman recently reflected on what he always wanted to say to Sami Zayn but ultimately couldn't. Heyman spoke with Rick Rubin on the Tetragrammaton Podcast about Sami Zayn's time with The Bloodline. After applauding Zayn's work, Heyman mentioned the statements he wasn't allowed to say.

Paul Heyman discussed his love for the movie "True Romance" and the scene where Gary Oldman's character Drexl assaults Christian Slater's character and says, "He must of thought it was white boy day. It ain't white boy day, is it?"

Heyman continued, "I always wanted to do this thing with Sami [where I say], 'You know what your problem is, Sami? You thought it was white boy day. Take it from the one white boy on the Island of Relevancy, on the Island of Relevancy, it ain't ever white boy day.'"

Paul Heyman understood that he couldn't say that on television due to racial overtones. He does state that it wasn't about race but about mentality and how Sami doesn't fit in on the Island of Relevancy.