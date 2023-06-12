WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Seth Rollins Return To WWE NXT Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 12, 2023

WWE is clearly in the midst of bolstering the NXT brand with the hope it can be a fully-fledged third brand for the company, something WWE CEO Nick Khan believes can happen.

In recent months the company has been using main roster stars such as AJ Styles, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Johnny Gargano, R-Truth, and more to help draw interest.

Last week it was revealed that World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins would be the latest star to come over to NXT with Bron Breakker challenging Rollins, the inaugural NXT Champion to return to the brand and go one on one.

Insider source Boozer #BWE has revealed on Twitter that Rollins will appear on "NXT on Tuesday."

Rollins will likely accept Bron’s match challenge with speculation they might face off at the Great American Bash 2023 in July.

Tags: #wwe #nxt #seth rollins

