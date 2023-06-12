WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Money In The Bank 2023 Poster Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 12, 2023

WWE has revealed the official promotional poster for the upcoming Money In The Bank 2023 premium live event which takes place on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is featured on the poster. 

 

Below is the current card for the big event: 

- Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight vs. Butch vs. Santos Escobar vs. TBA – Men’s Money in the Bank Match

- Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. IYO SKY vs. Zoey Stark vs. Zelina Vega vs. TBA – Women’s Money in the Bank Match

- More TBC.

Tags: #wwe #money in the bank #mitb #seth rollins

