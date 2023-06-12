WWE Money In The Bank 2023 Poster Revealed

WWE has revealed the official promotional poster for the upcoming Money In The Bank 2023 premium live event which takes place on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is featured on the poster.

WHC Seth Rollins graces this years official 2023 WWE #MITB poster. pic.twitter.com/YqJiI4yF1q — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) June 10, 2023

Below is the current card for the big event:

- Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight vs. Butch vs. Santos Escobar vs. TBA – Men’s Money in the Bank Match

- Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. IYO SKY vs. Zoey Stark vs. Zelina Vega vs. TBA – Women’s Money in the Bank Match

- More TBC.