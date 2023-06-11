Hulk Hogan Does Not Consider Wrestling A Work And Discusses Why Winning And Losing Matters

While promoting his new health and wellness line on the Full Send Podcast, Hulk Hogan talked about why he considers wrestling a shoot and whether winning or losing matters.



"Everybody says, 'Oh, this business is a work.' Okay, well, if I'm making twice as much money as you and you're wrestling me, is that a work? That's a f***ing shoot, brother, and that's how I looked at it. This business was a shoot."



Hogan continued.



"It was the man that made the most money. When I worked for Vince, and Bob Backlund was the champion, I wrestled Backlund, and Backlund always got paid more than me. I was like, oh, really. So this isn't a work. So it does matter if you win or lose. It does matter if you're the champion or not."