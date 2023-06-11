Hulk Hogan Does Not Consider Wrestling A Work And Discusses Why Winning And Losing Matters

While promoting his new health and wellness line on the Full Send Podcast, Hulk Hogan talked about why he considers wrestling a shoot and whether winning or losing matters.
"Everybody says, 'Oh, this business is a work.' Okay, well, if I'm making twice as much money as you and you're wrestling me, is that a work? That's a f***ing shoot, brother, and that's how I looked at it. This business was a shoot."
Hogan continued.
"It was the man that made the most money. When I worked for Vince, and Bob Backlund was the champion, I wrestled Backlund, and Backlund always got paid more than me. I was like, oh, really. So this isn't a work. So it does matter if you win or lose. It does matter if you're the champion or not."
⚡ Hulk Hogan Addresses Why Bret Hart "Hates" Him
During an interview with the Full Send Podcast, Hulk Hogan addressed issues that Bret Hart reportedly has with him, noting Hart "hates his g [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 09, 2023 08:50PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com