Hulk Hogan Addresses Why Bret Hart "Hates" Him

During an interview with the Full Send Podcast, Hulk Hogan addressed issues that Bret Hart reportedly has with him, noting Hart "hates his guts" all the way back to Wrestlemania IX some thirty years ago.

“The only other person was Bret Hart, who thought I basically sabotaged his career because Bret thought he should have been the greatest wrestler that ever lived. He said it was my fault. I don’t know. It’s just different. Some guys see things differently. Like the Bret Hart thing, I really didn’t understand because when he got pissed at me, I won the belt from Yokozuna at a WrestleMania, where Bret lost and Bret told me to go in the ring and wrestle, and then I won the belt right after Bret wrestled. The deal was for me to drop it back to Yokozuna. Then Bret got in my face, like ‘Hey, you were supposed to drop the belt to me.’ I said, ‘No, I’m not.’ He goes, ‘Yeah you are.’ I said, ‘Let’s talk to Vince, then.’ So we both went in and sat down and talked to Vince, and Vince looked at Bret and said, ‘Bret, that’s what you thought you heard.’ Ever since then, he hated my guts and wanted to kill me. Then when Eric Bischoff asked me if I could work with him at WCW, I said, ‘Hell yeah, bring him in. I can work with anybody.’ All of a sudden, we had about eight or nine great matches. We got along great, we traveled together, we had eight or nine good matches, and then when WCW’s over, he hated me. I said, ‘Okay. Whatever.’ But it’s just stuff like that."