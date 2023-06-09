Possible Big Change Coming For The WWE & NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships

WWE might be able to make changes to the WWE & NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships

#BWE (Better Wrestling Experience) mentioned on Thursday night that one of the titles on the SmackDown brand will receive an update.

They then followed up that there might be a unification match, "Nxt tag champs vs WWE tag champs? What yall think? Update the current state of the titles maybe?"

The current Women's Tag Team Champions are Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre are the current NXT Women's Tag Team Champions and they were moved to the main roster during the 2023 WWE Draft.

A merger of the NXT and main roster Women’s Tag Team Titles would probably mean we would see more main roster tag teams appearing on NXT to strengthen the brand.

