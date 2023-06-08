WNS Is Looking To Hire A News Reporter With Paid Incentives

WNS is looking for a keen news reporter to join our team who displays an intricate knowledge of professional wrestling, particularly WWE, AEW and the indies.

This role involves sourcing, writing and posting stories on the latest hot topics in professional wrestling such as event happenings, weekly tv, breaking news, interviews, and more - If you're familiar with how we report that's what we want!

Reporters will be guided to ensure their reporting conforms with the general output of WNS, but are also encouraged to be independent and innovative in their approach.

We do want to emphasize this role requires daily commitment and passion. Experience in news reporting is strongly desired, but not required if you're willing to learn and apply yourself. Remember your work will be viewed by thousands of people a day, we need your A-game!

We are unable to pay a regular salary for the role, but we would be able to provide monthly incentives, such as gift cards to use on your favorite websites, paying for PPV streams, and/or buying you merchandise of your choice. We will look to make your time with us enjoyable!

To apply, email Ben - ben@wrestlingnewssource.com. Please provide a cover letter detailing why you would be suitable for the role, a CV (if relevant), and any other experience.

We look forward to welcoming you to our team!