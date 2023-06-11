WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Zoey Stark Reveals The Support Trish Stratus Has Given Her In WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 11, 2023

Zoey Stark Reveals The Support Trish Stratus Has Given Her In WWE

Zoey Stark is currently under the tutelage of WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus on WWE TV and during a recent interview with the After the Bell podcast she has spoken about her debut on the main roster including the immense support Status has been. Check out the highlights below: 

On transitioning to the main roster:

 “It’s a difficult transition to try and figure out because now you’re having to do a lot more travel Sunday through Tuesday for me, at least right now. So, it’s an interesting change having to figure out my new schedule and everything. And now for some reason, I can’t remember the days of the week. I’m having a really hard time with that.”

 

On Trish Stratus:

“[I’ve learned] how to show the confidence and not [let] anyone get in your way. After every match or after every promo, she’s sitting there, she’s helping me. She’s critiquing me, telling me when to slow down. In every little aspect, she’s really been a big mentor so far.”

Asuka Despises Critics Of Her New WWE Women’s Championship

WWE Women’s Champion Asuka has fired back at critics of her newly designed title belt which was recently revealed on SmackDown.  [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 11, 2023 03:43PM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #zoey stark #trish stratus

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82363/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer