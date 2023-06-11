Zoey Stark Reveals The Support Trish Stratus Has Given Her In WWE

Zoey Stark is currently under the tutelage of WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus on WWE TV and during a recent interview with the After the Bell podcast she has spoken about her debut on the main roster including the immense support Status has been. Check out the highlights below:

On transitioning to the main roster:

“It’s a difficult transition to try and figure out because now you’re having to do a lot more travel Sunday through Tuesday for me, at least right now. So, it’s an interesting change having to figure out my new schedule and everything. And now for some reason, I can’t remember the days of the week. I’m having a really hard time with that.”

On Trish Stratus:

“[I’ve learned] how to show the confidence and not [let] anyone get in your way. After every match or after every promo, she’s sitting there, she’s helping me. She’s critiquing me, telling me when to slow down. In every little aspect, she’s really been a big mentor so far.”