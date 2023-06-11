Asuka Despises Critics Of Her New WWE Women’s Championship

WWE Women’s Champion Asuka has fired back at critics of her newly designed title belt which was recently revealed on SmackDown.

Since it was presented to Asuka by Triple H there has been much upset among fans over the appearance of the title, with some calling it "lazy" and others suggesting it is "bland" and not worthy to go around the waist of The Empress.

In a post on Twitter, Asuka told her following, "I would like to see the fashion sense of the person who says that my belt design is terrible If they have bad fashion sense, I despise them"