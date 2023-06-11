WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Billy Gunn Reveals AEW Has Attempted To Bring In DX Member

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 11, 2023

Billy Gunn Reveals AEW Has Attempted To Bring In DX Member

Current AEW roster star and pro wrestling veteran Billy Gunn has revealed AEW has tried to bring in WWE Hall of Famer Sean "X-Pac" Waltman.

Gunn spoke about this with Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge believing Walman would be a "great asset" to AEW.

"I don’t know if that’s the thing right now, because I think you’d be hard-pressed to get Tony to get me away from The Acclaimed right now,"

"No, I mean, it would be great. I think we’ve tried to get Sean in here a couple of times. Things just didn’t work out.

I think if the time’s right, I think he would be a great asset because he still has huge popularity, everybody knows him, and he’s such a good guy that he would not only help the younger talent as well as be a good representative for our company.

He’d be amazing if we could get him in here."

Latest On Another Promotion Being Part of AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door II Event

There were a number of rumors circulating online last week that STARDOM and All Elite Wrestling had conversations about STARDOM being part o [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 11, 2023 05:56PM

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #x pac #sean waltman #billy gunn

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82362/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer