Billy Gunn Reveals AEW Has Attempted To Bring In DX Member

Current AEW roster star and pro wrestling veteran Billy Gunn has revealed AEW has tried to bring in WWE Hall of Famer Sean "X-Pac" Waltman.

Gunn spoke about this with Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge believing Walman would be a "great asset" to AEW.

"I don’t know if that’s the thing right now, because I think you’d be hard-pressed to get Tony to get me away from The Acclaimed right now,"

"No, I mean, it would be great. I think we’ve tried to get Sean in here a couple of times. Things just didn’t work out.

I think if the time’s right, I think he would be a great asset because he still has huge popularity, everybody knows him, and he’s such a good guy that he would not only help the younger talent as well as be a good representative for our company.

He’d be amazing if we could get him in here."