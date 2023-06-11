Latest On Another Promotion Being Part of AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door II Event

There were a number of rumors circulating online last week that STARDOM and All Elite Wrestling had conversations about STARDOM being part of the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door II event.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that sources over at STARDOM side have told him there have not been talks between the two promotions as has been reported:

“There's been some talk regarding STARDOM and Forbidden Door, and there's nothing going on there. This is from the STARDOM...first of all, none of the STARDOM women have Canadian visas, so even if they wanted to do something, it'd have to be rushed. STARDOM has a pay-per-view that day. From people in STARDOM, STARDOM, there's been no talk from their side. They have heard nothing. They said that the only contact that STARDOM and AEW have had, they didn't have any last year either. The only contact that they have had was. AEW did or STARDOM, I should say. STARDOM had contacted AEW about perhaps one of the women from AEW wrestling against Kairi. I believe it was, you know, in fact, it would be Kairi at the Tokyo Dome show for the IWGP Women's Championship. And they couldn't get the deal done. It never really, and it never was serious. It was going to be Kairi and Tam at that show. But they did make an inquiry at that time. So that's the only contact that there's been. But there's nothing, no talk and even if there was, Kairi could have a visa from her time, you know, her time working in WWE. I don't know that she does. I was told nobody does and she's somebody and but nobody, you know, none of the other women for sure do and they have a pay-per-view that day and everybody on every key on the roster is booked on that pay-per-view. I know Tony Kahn looked about that and everything, but they're saying that there's pretty much no, you know, no chance or so they have not been contacted at this point, so," Meltzer stated.