The Latest On The WWE King And Queen Of The Ring Tournaments Returning

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 11, 2023

WWE fans had been eagerly anticipating the return of the WWE King and Queen of The Ring tournaments when they were announced for a Premium Live Event earlier this year and then the event was suddenly nixed.

The event was due to be held on Saturday, May 27 in Saudi Arabia, but the company then changed the event to WWE Night of Champions. It was believed the tournaments would return following the WWE Draft although there has been no update.

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE sources they speak to have heard nothing about the WWE King and Queen of The Ring returning this year. However, the company is reportedly keeping the concept "in their back pocket" for future Premium Live Events in Saudi Arabia.

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #king of the ring #queen of the ring

