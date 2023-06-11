WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Big Changes Coming For The WWE Women's Tag Team Division

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 11, 2023

Big Changes Coming For The WWE Women's Tag Team Division

The WWE Women's Tag Team division has been stale for a while now with many criticizing its lack of depth and lackluster matches, including those within the company. WWE officials have reportedly taken note of this and will be making imminent changes.

WWE announced on Friday's SmackDown that the NXT Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre will go up against Women's Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler in a title unification match in two weeks' time, but this seemingly will feed into a much bigger plan for the division.

Insider source #BWE on Twitter reports that the Women's Tag Team division is getting overhauled. 

One can only imagine more women will be called up to the main roster and there will no doubt be a renewed emphasis on the new unified women's tag team championships. 

Tell us what changes you would like to see made to the division in the comment section below.

