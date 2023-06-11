WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
We've Been Taking Seth Rollins For Granted According To WWE Hall Of Famer

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 11, 2023

Seth Rollins was recently crowned the New World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions further cementing his legacy as one of the biggest and best stars in WWE, but one Hall of Famer believes we've all been taking him for granted. 

During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley said the following about Rollins:

“We’d really come to take him for granted—a phenomenal worker. Last year, I don’t even know if Seth was in my top five, but this attention to character, which has been a slow build, because I remember there were people thinking it was the most embarrassing thing in wrestling, and I was like, ‘He’s on to something, and he’s trying. He’s sinking his teeth into it.’ It was so much fun to see him evolve and take to it where he reminds me of Edge at the peak of Edge’s character prowess, where he just bit into everything, he did it with gusto,” said Foley. “It didn’t matter how silly it was. He was going to make the very most out of it. In the beginning, the new Seth Rollins seemed a little silly, and he kept going with it, believing it. I don’t watch wrestling nearly as much as I used to, but I watch it enough to know that this guy is at a point where it’s the perfect marriage of in-ring talent and character.” 

