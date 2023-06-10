Three Big Matches Set For Monday’s WWE RAW

Three must-see matches have been announced for the June 12 episode of WWE RAW on USA Network. The three matches were announced during a commercial on Friday's episode of SmackDown.

The matches announced:

- Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest

- Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz

- Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. GUNTHER & Ludwig Kaiser

WWE preview for Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. GUNTHER & Ludwig Kaiser:

Imperium is becoming a thorn in the side of Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn.

Most recently, interference from Intercontinental Champion Gunther’s “sacred” forces helped The Ring General defeat KO on last week’s episode of the red brand.

Now, Owens and Zayn will look for payback when they battle Gunther and Kaiser in a heated tag team showdown.

Don’t miss all the action of Raw, this Monday at 8/7 C on USA.