'Young Rock' Canceled By NBC After Three Seasons

NBC has revealed Young Rock will not be returning to their lineup this Fall. The show focused on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's life growing up in pro wrestling.

The network was in the midst of making a decision about the show and the news wasn't too unexpected although will come as a blow to fans of the show.

The very first season drew around 3 million viewers, with a drop to 2.23 million viewers for season 2 and a sharp drop for season 3 when the show was moved to Friday Night's vs. SmackDown, the show averaged 1.4 million viewers.