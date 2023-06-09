WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

'Young Rock' Canceled By NBC After Three Seasons

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 09, 2023

'Young Rock' Canceled By NBC After Three Seasons

NBC has revealed Young Rock will not be returning to their lineup this Fall. The show focused on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's life growing up in pro wrestling.

The network was in the midst of making a decision about the show and the news wasn't too unexpected although will come as a blow to fans of the show.

The very first season drew around 3 million viewers, with a drop to 2.23 million viewers for season 2 and a sharp drop for season 3 when the show was moved to Friday Night's vs. SmackDown, the show averaged 1.4 million viewers.

Hulk Hogan Addresses Why Bret Hart "Hates" Him

During an interview with the Full Send Podcast, Hulk Hogan addressed issues that Bret Hart reportedly has with him, noting Hart "hates his g [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 09, 2023 08:50PM


Tags: #wwe #young rock #the rock #dwayne johnson #nbc

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82334/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer