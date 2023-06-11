WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Charlotte Flair Named "The Best Wrestler In The World" By WWE Hall Of Famer

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 11, 2023

Charlotte Flair has long been called the best performer in WWE by her father the legendary Ric Flair, but another WWE Hall of Famer has weighed in on her abilities, and during his podcast, Kurt Angle commented on Charlotte, calling her the best women’s wrestler and also the best in the world:

“She’s (Mercedes Mone) a good one to pick. That would be my favorite female (outside of WWE). Listen, I love Charlotte Flair. I think she’s the best of all time. I actually think she’s the best wrestler in the world overall, I really do.

I think Charlotte Flair has had more consistent five-star matches than any other person. She is really, really good. But Sasha Banks, Mercedes, she’s awesome too.” 

What are your thoughts on Charlotte Flair?

#wwe #charlotte flair #kurt angle

